Plainville trash program tips
PLAINVILLE — To maximize space in the new recycling carts, residents are reminded cardboard can be brought to the Recycling Center at 29 West Bacon St. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays at no charge.
Also, any non-metal, household item too large to fit in the trash cart or overflow bag is considered bulky waste and can be taken away through scheduling with the trash hauler at 800-321-3002.
Residents who use the trash program are also reminded they may bring their unwanted older trash and recycling barrels and bins to the Recycling Center through this month. Residents with a pass are also welcome to take any barrels and bins.
Mansfield movies under stars
MANSFIELD — The town’s annual Movies Under the Stars are held Wednesdays on the South Common. The remaining lineup: July 26, 8:30 p.m., “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” PG; Aug. 9, 8 p.m., “Vivo,” PG; and Aug. 23, 8 p.m., “DC League of Super-Pets, PG.
North Attleboro concert Thursday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s summer concerts take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Park gazebo in front of town hall.
Willie J. Laws band plays Thursday. The band offers classic R&B, country, and blues/funk that has a Texas feel.
The remaining lineup: Aug. 3, Mind Left Body; Aug. 10, Northeast Groove; and Aug. 17, 4EverFab.
Foxboro concert Thursday night
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Jaycees’ 2023 Concerts on the Common series continues Thursday with a performance by Retro Polatin from 7 to 9 p.m.
Retro Polatin, a Boston area four-piece dance group with a female lead singer that has been around nearly two decades, plays vintage rock and roll from the 1950s and ‘60s — a mixture of country, blues, swing and rhythm & blues.
Concerts will continue through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of local bands. A full list of upcoming performers is available at foxborojaycees.org.
Norfolk concert Thursday night
NORFOLK — Weekly concerts are held by the Recreation Department on Town Hill from 6:30 to 8 p.m. most Thursdays.
The remaining concert lineup: July 27, Franklin Performing Arts Center’s Electric Youth; Aug. 3, Closing Time; and Aug. 26, 4 p.m., End of Summer Blast, with food, flying dogs, and music.