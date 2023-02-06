PLAINVILLE -- After budget cuts in 2020 silenced the Wood School Band, student musicians have reunited under the supervision of a newly hired band director thanks to restored funding.
The band is composed of 75 beginner musicians in grades 4 through 6 and supervised by band director Gregory Mayer, who started Nov. 1.
It was able to reunite this year after funding from the town was made available to the school department last fall.
“The town of Plainville, the Plainville School Committee and our district staff have worked diligently to relaunch this band program for our students,” said Superintendent Jennifer Parson.
“Music education is just as vital to our student's school experience as any other program we offer. As such, I’m excited to watch these students learn new music skills and showcase their talent throughout the school year,” Parson said in a statement.
Each student received their instrument in November and has since been developing their skills in small groups that are specific to their instrument. Once students are well versed in their individual instruments, all groups will come together to form one cohesive performing group.
Students will first play together this month.
Mayer oversees band rehearsals and performances, and trains and recruits new band members.
He has over 30 years’ experience in music education and most recently worked in the Walpole school system.
He holds a master’s degree in music from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
“It’s a privilege to be able to help bring music education back to the Wood School,” Mayer said.