FOXBORO -- Police are warning about road closures Saturday during the The Spier Family Kindness for Kids 5k road race.
The race starts at 8 a.m. and ends at the YMCA Invensys Foxboro branch at 67 Mechanic St. The Kids Fun Run starts at 9 a.m.
The runners will be on Mechanic Street, Railroad Avenue, Bird Street, Baker Street, Chestnut Street, Neponset Avenue, Pond Avenue, Foxhill Road and returning onto Chestnut Street and Mechanic Street.
Police urge drivers to plan for the event.
Sponsored by the Spier family the race supports the Hockomock Area YMCA Food Access Initiative and has drawn hundreds to the annual event.
The face is formerly known as the Foxboro 5K.
All proceeds from the race allow the Hocomock Y to provide free food and meals to those in need in the community.