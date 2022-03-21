MANSFIELD — West Street will be closed for several hours Wednesday at the intersection of Forbes Boulevard in the Cabot Business Park so water main repairs can be made.
The street, a main route for residents in West Mansfield to travel to and from Route 140 and downtown, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the water department.
Traffic will be detoured during that time.
Forbes Boulevard will remain open to traffic but drivers should expect delays.
Water service is not expected to be disrupted but residents may notice discoloration.
If water is discolored, the department recommends residents run it until it clears.