Thayer Academy
BRAINTREE -- Hadley Butler of North Attleboro earned first term honors at Thayer Academy.
Saint Raphael Academy
PAWTUCKET -- The local students made the second-quarter honor roll at Saint Raphael Academy.
Highest Honors
Grade 12: Cooper Skenyon (Seekonk)
First Honors
Grade 10: Amanda de Abreu (Rehoboth), Matthew Hanley (Attleboro), Lucas Rosa (Seekonk)
Grade 11: Shuwei Carlson (Seekonk), Daniel Pena Pope (Plainville)
Grade 12: Nathan Corbett (Attleboro)
Second Honors
Grade 9: Ashley Carpio (Rehoboth)
Grade 11: Travis Chartier (Rehoboth)