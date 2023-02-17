Thayer Academy

BRAINTREE -- Hadley Butler of North Attleboro earned first term honors at Thayer Academy.

Saint Raphael Academy

PAWTUCKET -- The local students made the second-quarter honor roll at Saint Raphael Academy.

Highest Honors

Grade 12: Cooper Skenyon (Seekonk)

First Honors

Grade 10: Amanda de Abreu (Rehoboth), Matthew Hanley (Attleboro), Lucas Rosa (Seekonk)

Grade 11: Shuwei Carlson (Seekonk), Daniel Pena Pope (Plainville)

Grade 12: Nathan Corbett (Attleboro)

Second Honors

Grade 9: Ashley Carpio (Rehoboth)

Grade 11: Travis Chartier (Rehoboth)