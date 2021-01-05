ATTLEBORO -- The city's Office of Community Development is seeking input for this year's Community Development Block Grant program, which runs from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
It will hold a public hearing remotely via Zoom at at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89256880551 .
The federal CDBG program is designed to improve the quality of life for all community residents, but is principally for those of low and moderate incomes.
Interested individuals, businesses, and community-based organizations are invited to attend and comment on community needs, use of CDBG funds and priorities in the areas of affordable housing, public services, economic development and infrastructure activities.
Applications will be available for entities wishing to provide public services to low- and moderate-income residents, businesses seeking to locate in the downtown area and create jobs for such residents, and city departments and/or individuals seeking funding for the rehabilitation of affordable housing and infrastructure, such as architectural barrier removal.
Funds will be provided in the form of loans or grants.
Applications are due in the Office of Community Development, 77 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703 no later than noon on March 1.
Mailed applications should be postmarked no later than Feb. 26.
If translation or hearing-impaired services are needed, or if there are any questions, contact Dorothy Brissette, Community Development director at 508-223-2222 ext. 3330 or via email at comdevdir@cityofattleboro.us.
