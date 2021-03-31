State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, will hold virtual office hours from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 9.
Conversations with the senator and her staff will take place via video conferencing and phone calls.
Residents from any part of Rausch’s Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex districts -- which includes several towns in The Sun Chronicle area -- can reserve 15-minute appointments in advance at beccarauschma.com/office-hours.
Rausch also will hold virtual office hours from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 30.
More details are available at www.beccarauschma.com/office-hours, or call 617-722-1555 or email becca.rausch@masenate.gov. Residents can also get live updates via Rausch’s accounts on Twitter (@BeccaRauschMA) and Facebook (@BeccaRauschMA).
