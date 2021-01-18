Senior citizens will be able to meeting with state Sen. Becca Rausch at a virtual coffee hour next month.
Rausch, D-Needham, will meet with constituents in the Bristol, Norfolk, and Middlesex District from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9.
Seniors are welcome "to share their questions and opinions on state issues with the senator and her Beacon Hill team," Rausch's office said.
To comply with public health precautions during the pandemic, the virtual conversation will take place over Zoom. Seniors can join the event either via phone or webcam.
“This pandemic has been a difficult time for all of us, but particularly our seniors,” said Rausch. “Hearing directly from my constituents is the best way to check on our community members during these difficult times and inform my legislative work as Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Elder Affairs.”
To register for the event, seniors can go to https://bit.ly/38LTTdi, email becca.rausch@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1555 by Feb. 7.
Rausch represents Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham.
