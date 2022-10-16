ATTLEBORO -- The city's recreation department will be giving out trick-or-treat goodie bags on Halloween night at two locations beginning at 5:30 p.m. until all bags are distributed.
In South Attleboro, with assistance from the South Attleboro Lions and South Attleboro Village Lions, goodie bags will be given out at the Coelho Middle School at 99 Brown St.
Volunteers will be at the rear of the school in front of the school cafeteria.
On the east side of Attleboro, staff will be set up outdoors in the parking lot adjacent to the Bartek Recreation Center located at 81 Pine St.
Contact Tim Killion, Program Coordinator, with questions at 774-203-1889 or email at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.