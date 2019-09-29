ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Youth Center, a free afterschool program of the city’s recreation department, opens for the season Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Bartek Recreation Center (the Armory) at 81 Pine St.
The recreation center also offers city residents free supervised open gym and recreation activities from noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, during the months of October through April.
The Attleboro Youth Center program provides a range of activities under the supervision of staff that encourages positive behavior. Any Attleboro youth enrolled in school between the ages of 8 and 17 can participate.
Activities that are available include basketball, flag football, soccer, computer homework lab, computer games, Xbox, foosball, ping pong, billiards, table games, TV lounge and more.
Every youth must sign and adhere to a code of conduct ensuring a fun, respectful and safe time for all who participate.
Days and hours of the center are Monday through Thursday, 2:30 to 5 p.m., and Friday evenings, beginning Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.
There is no charge to participate as this program is supported through funding from the Community Development Block Grant Program and private donations.
As for the open gym and recreation activities on the weekend, there is no full-court basketball allowed as the program is family and youth oriented, and not for team practices for those participating in youth leagues.
The gymnasium offers three basketball courts which can also be used for soccer, playing catch or other activities. The recreation room offers two pool tables, ping-pong, and foosball. The lounge has a 55-inch HDTV, DVD player and receiver — all with surround sound.
Questions can be directed to Tim Killion, program coordinator, Attleboro Recreation Department, at 774-203-1889, Ext. 6; email recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.
