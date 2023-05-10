The American Red Cross is asking for blood and platelet donations to keep the supply stable during May, which is Trauma Awareness Month.
Trauma situations can quickly deplete hospital blood banks, the Red Cross says. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies.
All who give until May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20 to 31 will get a Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, all those who give in May will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.
Book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
FRANKLIN -- Thursday, May 11, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
FRANKLIN -- Tuesday, May 16, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
SOUTH ATTLEBORO -- Tuesday, May 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., AAA South Attleboro, 405 Washington St. (Route 1).
NORFOLK -- Friday, May 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Norfolk Library, 2 Liberty Lane.
FOXBORO -- Wednesday, May 24, 1 to 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church Foxboro, 308 Central St.
FRANKLIN -- Thursday, May 25, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
NORTON -- Thursday, May 25, 1 to 6 p.m. Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St.
ATTLEBORO -- Sunday, May 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Attleboro Moose Lodge, 241 Thacher St.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Tuesday, May 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
WRENTHAM -- Wednesday, May 31, noon to 5 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.