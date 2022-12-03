The American Red Cross is asking blood and platelet donors to give to keep the blood supply from dropping during the busy holidays and slow winter donation season and help fight the impact of seasonal illnesses and severe flu season.
People of all blood types are needed but especially with type O.
All who give until Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com. Details are available at rcblood.org/together.
Book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
PLAINVILLE — Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
FRANKLIN — Thursday, Dec. 8, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
EASTON — Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2 to 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 375 Foundry St., North Easton.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Thursday, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).