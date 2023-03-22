This month, the Red Cross of Massachusetts is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration.
“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Massachusetts rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Kelly Isenor, director of communications for the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible.”
You can participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator.
Donations help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters.
All who give blood, platelets or plasma in March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email and be eligible to be one of five winners of a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.
Book an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
FOXBORO — Friday, March 24, 1 to 6 p.m., Answer is Fitness, 7 Lincoln Road.
NORFOLK — Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Norfolk Library, 2 Liberty Lane.
MANSFIELD — Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mansfield Elks, 140 North Main St.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tuesday, March 28, 1 to 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
FOXBORO — Wednesday, March 29, 1 to 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 308 Central St.