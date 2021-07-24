REHOBOTH — Community Covenant Church on Tremont Street is not only celebrating its 50th anniversary but also has a new pastor.
Josh Reich “Pastor Josh” began pastoral leadership July 1. He will be commissioned into CCC Aug. 1.
Prior to joining CCC, Reich was the teaching pastor at Pantano Christian Church in Tuscon, Arizona.
His formal education includes a master’s of divinity from the Missio Seminary in Philadelphia, with an emphasis in missional/organizational leadership. He planted a church in 2008 from a handful of people that eventually grew to a congregation of 400.
Reich is also an author and has written a book called, “Breathing Room: Stressing Less, Living More.” He speaks at leadership events for pastors and church planters around the country on topics such as marriage, personal health and marriage.
“Reich is a gifted leader and teacher who has a deep love of Jesus Christ and the work of the Holy Spirit is evident in his life,” said Dana Vermilyea, church administrator.
Reich is married to his high school sweetheart, Katie, and has five children. The youngest two are adopted — one from the United States, the other from Ethiopia.
“Pastor Josh and his wife, Katie, feel a calling by God to reach the people of Rehoboth and the surrounding communities, and are attracted to CCC by our passion to grow God’s Kingdom by making disciples of Jesus through local, regional and global missions and outreach,” Vermilyea said.
Community Covenant has a long-standing history in Rehoboth and is celebrating 50 years of ministry in 2021. This church is active in the community and has partnerships with local organizations.
The church provides ministry to a local elementary school, providing teaching materials, babysitting during parent conferences and mentoring for students.
CCC also partners with women rehabilitation facilities, and hosts an Angel tree every Christmas for their families. Surrounding communities are invited to participate in an Easter egg hunt on the sprawling lawn every spring. In August, CCC hosts the Global Leadership Summit which provides two days of inspiring lessons on leadership.
CCC hosts two services every Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
