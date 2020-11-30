REHOBOTH -- The Rehoboth Blizzard of Giving is looking for donations to provide holiday gifts and support and special occasion needs to residents facing challenging times in their lives.
Make donations payable to “Rehoboth Blizzard of Giving Inc.” and mail to Cathy Edington, 61 Reservoir Ave., Rehoboth, MA 02769. It is a 501-(c)(3) nonprofit.
Familes with children in need this holiday season should call Maureen Brawley at 508-252-4867, email @ mrs.mbrawley@gmail.com or mail information to Rehoboth Blizzard of Giving, Attn: Maureen Brawley, 35 Reynolds Ave., Rehoboth, MA 02769.
Needed information is parent/guardian name, address, phone and email; and for each child in need: age, sex, clothes size, toy/game requests.
There are also gift request boards around town and boxes for drop-off.
Plans are to deliver gifts Dec. 11 to 15.
For more information, visit www.rehobothblizzardofgiving.org
