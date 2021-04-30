REHOBOTH — American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road has several events in May, including:
- Saturday, May 1, live ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s music by William Foley of Ohio from 7 to 10 p.m. $10 suggested donation.
- Friday, May 7, 6 to 9 p.m., Dealing Aces Band plays easy listening music. $5 donation.
- Saturday, May 8, 7 to 10 p.m., live music performed by Gary Lait Cummings & the Soulmates Presents Blues Music. $10 suggested donation.
- Sunday, May 9, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., all-you-can-eat monthly breakfast. Second Sunday of every month, $8 donation.
