REHOBOTH -- The town's Memorial Day Parade Monday was one of the largest ever for residents along the parade route to enjoy, Veterans Agent Jake Kramer says.
The parade started near the American Legion on Bay State Road and traveled through the village following the red, white and blue striped lines in the middle of the road along with 68 American flags hanging off the utility poles along the entire parade route, ending at the Veterans’ Memorial Gazebo, Redway Plain.
A ceremony was followed by a dedication to Larry Procoppio and all the fallen comrades who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice, ending at noon with the raising of the American Flag from half staff to full staff. A relative of Larry Procoppio, Chuck Procoppio, was the guest speaker.
Participants this year in the Memorial Day parade were the Rehoboth Minutemen, the Rehoboth American Legion Post 302, Rehoboth police and firefighters, Rehoboth Ambulance, Rehoboth Emergency Management Services, New England Truck and Tractor Association, Dighton-Rehoboth Marching Band, Boy Scouts Troop 13, Cub Scouts Pack One, Girl Scout troops 1322/494/628, Rehoboth Daisy Troop 469, and the dance studios Kalilia Dance/Alice Dance Studios/Empower Dance Industry.
Also taking part were GT Excavating, Berwick Electric, Propane Plus, Scott's Oil, Rehoboth Grounds and Maintenance Department, Rehoboth Highway Department, Patchwork Farms, Johnson's farm, Cave Rock Alpaca Farm, Chase Farm, Ashberry Farms with the fallen soldier horse, the veterans van, Bristol County Savings Bank antique car, Sheila Kramer’s antique Mustang, Ken Abrams antique car, Earl Dias’s antique car, an antique fire truck sponsoring “Friends of the Palmer River”, and selectmen.
"I would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Rehoboth Memorial Day Parade and all the supporting residents of Rehoboth for coming out to see the Memorial Day Parade on a beautiful sunny day," said Kramer, who is also adjutant for local American Legion Post 302.