REHOBOTH -- A local Boy Scout has brightened up Dorothy Beckwith Middle School for his Eagle Scout project.
Jacob Suprenard, 15, a member of Troop 13 Rehoboth, worked on the installation of a patio in which he planted a tree in the middle and assembled a wrap-around bench.
The bench was inscribed with the words "Be Your Own Hero."
"Jacob wanted his bench to be for all to enjoy and to have a great view of the baseball field that he enjoyed playing at," said his mother, Pam Lesperance-Suprenard.
Quarry Brothers in Rehoboth donated materials for the patio and Live Earth New England landscaping in town helped with the installation.
"Jack Hoskins was a big help in getting materials to the site and his grandparents, parents, brother and other Scouts helped with the labor," Lesperance-Suprenard said.
To raise money for the bench, the Scout conducted a fundraiser where he took orders and made Super Bowl sub sandwiches. Local grocery stores donated gift cards to offset the cost of deli meats and bread. Many friends, family, coaches and teachers participated in the fundraiser which raised over $2,000.
Suprenard, who has been in Scouts since the first grade, was awarded his Eagle rank at his board of review earlier this year.
This weekend, Suprenard is slated to officially receive his Eagle Scout badge in a ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.