REHOBOTH — The town has mailed its annual census forms and dog license renewal applications.
Residents are asked to review the census forms, make corrections, and return them. New residents may receive blank forms, and if no form is received, contact the town clerk’s office at 508-252-6502, Ext. 3110 or Ext. 3109. Blank census forms are also available on the town website at www.town.rehoboth.ma.us/town-clerk/pages/census-information.
Besides mailing, residents can return forms in one of the census containers, which are at Blanding Public Library, the Council on Aging and Bristol County Savings Bank through the end of January. Residents can also scan in signed and completed census forms and email them to TownClerk@RehobothMA.gov
As for dog licenses, they are due by April 1. Applications must be accompanied by a current rabies certificate (with a vaccination date of May 1, 2020 or later) and proof of spay or neuter unless already on file in the clerk’s office (if applying for the $10 licensing fee). If unsure, call the clerk’s office. License(s) will not be returned unless a stamped, self-addressed envelope is included. Postage should be 71 cents for one dog tag, 93 cents for two dog tags, and $1.15 postage for three or four tags.
Residents are also reminded they may request “mail-in” voter registration forms by calling the town clerk’s Office at 508-252-6502, ext. 3109 and 3110.
