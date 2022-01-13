REHOBOTH — Alexander Tomellini is this year’s winner of the Superintendent’s Award at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, Superintendent Anthony Azar has announced.
The awards are given to seniors who have distinguished themselves in the pursuit of excellence during their high school careers. Tomellini, a senior and Rehoboth resident, has been a member of the Falcons wrestling and volleyball teams for three years, is a coach of youth wrestling, a member of the cross country team, is a participant on D-R’s Best Buddies Program and an umpire in youth baseball. He is also a National Merit Scholar nominee.
“The award is to recognize senior students who have selected the most rigorous course of study in their high school and have succeeded in that course of study because of hard work and through the support of their teachers and family,” Azar said.
John Gould, D-R Regional High School principal said, “Alex stands out amongst his peers as an athlete, as a participant with various activities, as an academic scholar, and as a person who truly values his time within the Dighton-Rehoboth community.”
Tomellini’s other activities include the Robotics Club, the Chemistry Club, and community service through his church. He is the co-founder of DRRHS’s chess club. He is a recipient of the Harvard Book Award and a recipient of the Assistant Principal’s Award.
Tomellini’s goals include majoring in computer science in college.
Azar said, “His presence at DRRHS has certainly made our campus a better place. Alex insisted on attributing his successes to his mother, Dalita, and his father, Mario.”
