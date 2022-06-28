REHOBOTH -- The middle school in town has a new principal with plenty of educational experience, including serving as a superintendent.
Steven Donovan will take over as principal of the Dorothy L. Beckwith Middle School Friday, July 1, Superintendent Anthony Azar announced.
“Steven was a former colleague of mine when he served as the Superintendent of the Acushnet Public Schools," Azar said. "Steven is excited to return to the middle school level and serve the Beckwith Middle School Community and we are looking forward for Dr. Donovan to start."
Donovan started his educational career as a middle school guidance counselor in Acushnet where he taught social-emotional learning classes, provided individual and group counseling, and performed other counseling responsibilities.
In Acushnet, he then was named the middle school principal and superintendent of the pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade school district.
Donovan served 11 years as superintendent until leaving to take on his current position as the executive director of a special education collaborative.
North River Collaborative in Rockland offers programs for students aged 3 to 22 with special needs, multiple disabilities, and developmental delays through an alternative multi-service secondary school serving adolescents with substance abuse and dependence problems, and through an alternative middle and high school designed for students with social/emotional disorders.
Donovan has a bachelor of arts degree in history from UMass-Amherst, a master's in school counseling from Bridgewater, a certificate in advanced graduate studies in educational leadership from Bridgewater and a doctorate in educational leadership from Northeastern.
A search committee made up of administrators, staff and parents held initial interviews for the principal job.
Donovan will be sending out a letter of introduction to the Beckwith Middle School community in the near future.
Amy Abrams has been serving as acting principal.