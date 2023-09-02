Fall is ethnic festival time for many area churches.
On Friday, the Polish American Festival at St. Joseph’s Church, 391 High St., in Central Falls, gets under way and runs through Sunday, Sept. 10.
Hours Friday and Saturday are 6 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The festival features food, music, raffles, games, flowers and other attractions.
There is no admission charge.
Later this month, St. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church of Providence will celebrate Armenian culture with its annual food and arts festival.
The event will take place at on the church grounds at 7 Aermenia St., Providence.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.
Traditional Armenian food including pastries and beer and wine, will be available as well as live Armenian music, the Hamazkayin Dance Group and arts and crafts vendors.
Visit www.armenianfestri.com for more details.