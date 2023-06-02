North church holding recycling day
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Central Congregational Church at 109 Commonwealth Ave. in Attleboro Falls is holding an electronics recycling day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine.
Get rid of unused, broken and unwanted electronic and metal items for various fees. Accepted are TV’s, radios, computers, laptops, cellphones, camera and AV equipment, large and small household appliances, and more, but no propane tanks. Cash or check. Email centralucc@verizon.net to get list of costs for items.