Agudas Achim lists High Holy Days schedule
ATTLEBORO — Congregation Agudas Achim will offer services for the High Holy Days, from the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) through the end of the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur).
The holidays this year will begin Sunday night and conclude Oct. 9.
Contact the synagogue office or visit the website at agudas.ma.org for a full schedule of services, children’s activities, and learning opportunities. Childcare will be provided.
The synagogue is at 901 North Main St.
In keeping with tradition, the synagogue will hold its annual memorial service at the 108‑year-old cemetery in Dodgeville at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at which time the congregation will remember the names of congregants and family members who have died and recite memorial prayers on their behalf.
Alzheimer’s and dementia session at Grace Church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church will host a seminar on alzheimer’s and dementia.
The event, “Community Conversations: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care and Understanding,” takes place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5. The church is at 104 North Washington St.
All are welcome, including those afflicted by these conditions. Following the event, there will be a light brunch.
More information: www.gracechurchna.org/community-conversations.html
Grace Church will also host a turkey dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Take-out available, with free door prizes. Doors open at 5, and handicapped accessibility opens at 4:30.
Cost is $13 adults, $4 children (10 and under), $25 family (two adults and two or more children) $1 from each adult ticket will be donated to Lenore’s Pantry in North Attleboro.
Call for reservations or tickets available at the door. Email mmerigold@gracechurchna.org, or call Maureen Merigold at 508-369-2464 or 508-695-5471.
Celebrate fall at North’s St. Mark’s Church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Catholic community of North Attleboro Fall Festival is scheduled to wrap up today at St. Mark’s Church, 105 Stanley St., Attleboro Falls.
The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a variety of activities, food and raffles/silent auction. There also will be a crafters corner, book room, baked goods, and religious articles booths. Lunch and sweets in basement.
Roasted pork on menu at Attleboro church supper
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church is holding a family supper night, a roasted pork dinner today, Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Adults $10. Kids $5. Call 508-222-1759 or email centumc@verizon.net to make reservation. The church is at 15 Sanford St.
