Wrentham church holding yard sale
WRENTHAM -- Trinity Episcopal Church at 47 East St. (Route 140) will be hosting an outdoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
Items include: jewelry, books, household items, collectibles, toys, antiques, small furniture, and more.
Some of the proceeds from the sale will help support the church's outreach programs, which include donations of "busy bags" for children at Wrentham District Court and dozens of Easter baskets for children, along with supporting "One Family," a collaboration of Episcopal churches to provide food to area residents.
For more information, contact the church office at 508-384-3958 or visit trinitywrentham.org.
Learn about heat pumps with Attleboro church
ATTLEBORO -- Heat pumps, a more environmentally friendly technology to heat and cool homes and businesses, will be the topic of a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday hosted by Murray Unitarian Universalist Church.
Jim Nail from HeatSmart Alliance, a Massachusetts-based volunteer organization, will be the presenter. Register for the Zoom event at https://murrayuuchurch.org/intro-to-heat-pumps/.
Cumberland church accepting clothing donations
CUMBERLAND -- Area residents can bring used clothing to Four Corners Community Chapel at 200 Angell Road.
The chapel is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a clothing drop-off shed.
St. Pauly Textile partners with a network of businesses and organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide. Four Corners also receives funding for donated clothing for community needs.
Accepted items: clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals.