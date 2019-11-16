There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than to attend a true New England church fair.
A number of them are being held over the next few weeks at area churches.
In Norton, the Chartley United Methodist Church at 78 South Worcester St. is holding a Christmas Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
There will be breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 11 a.m., a luncheon menu from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., crafts, country store, bake sale and vendors. Information, call 508-285-6597.
In North Attleboro, the First Baptist Church at 75 Park St., will celebrate “Christmas on the Common” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in Fellowship Hall.
Look for the bakery, the cookie corner, knitted items, novelties, old Life magazines, antiques and collectibles, handmade crafts, jewelry treasures and bargains from Grandpa’s attic. Also, a silent auction and raffle drawings.
Also in North Attleboro, the John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church at 32 Broad St., will hold its annual fall/winter rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the basement of Fellowship Hall.
Items will include: hand-knitted items, ladies’ clothing, handbags, end of summer items, jewelry, small housewares, nick-nacks, baked goods and more.
In Wrentham, Trinity Episcopal Church’s 155th Annual Christmas Fair begins Friday, Nov. 22.
The fair at the church at 55 East St. (Route 140) will feature a white elephant sale including jewelry, a book room, baked goods, pastry booth, Christmas wreaths, door hangings, and other gifts.
The café will serve dinner Friday evening and lunch Saturday.
A raffle with about 14 prizes, valued at over $2,700, and the penny social will feature about 75 prizes including gift certificates to area restaurants and stores as well as themed gift baskets valued at over $3,600. Children’s activities in the children’s area include a shopping room and penny social. Santa Claus will visit Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Also in Wrentham, the Original Congregational Church will host its Church Mouse Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Items include handmade crafts, baked goods, gift baskets, books, jewelry, a brunch, plants, and vendors. “Attic Treasures” include gently used items, and there is also a Silent Auction and Children’s Fair.
In nearby Rhode Island, a Christmas bazaar is set for today, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christ Church in Lonsdale Parish Hall, 1643 Lonsdale Ave. in Lincoln.
There will be holiday gifts, a penny social, snack bar, vendors/crafters, a bake shop, sweet shop, kids corner and more. There will be raffle drawings at 3 p.m.
Another Christmas bazaar will be held at St. John Paul II Parish’s in Pawtucket from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at St. Cecilia Church Hall, 750 Central Ave.
Games, raffles with $5,000 grand prize and $1,000 second prize, food, silent auction, numerous vendors. More info: 401-722-1220.
Enjoy a capella at Pawtucket church
PAWTUCKET — Harmony Heritage women’s chorus, a Southern New England chapter of Harmony, an international organization of female a capella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, will perform “Harvest of Harmony” at 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place.
Featured guests will be New Q, 2019 Area 2 Quartet Champions, and the Mansion Vocal Band men’s quartet, as well as chapter quartets Affinity and Foursythia. Refreshments will be served .
and a 50/50 raffle will take place at the end of the evening
Tickets are available at the door or by calling 401-258-3386.
