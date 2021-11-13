Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St., Attleboro, will be holding its indoor Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
There will be a bake shop, Grandma’s Attic and Grandpa’s Garage, Santa’s toy room, books, near antiques, handmade crafts, thrift boutique, Gourmet Guys take home soups and entrees, raffle, new vendors with food and handcrafts, and a new Christmas market. Masks will be required.
Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St., Attleboro, is holding its Holiday Bazaar & Fair, “Christmas on the Corner,” from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Featured will be a raffle, gift certificates, Country Store, take-out foods, vintage Christmas items, deserts, candies, jewelry, thrift shop and home furnishings.
A diner will serve food beginning at 10:30 a.m. Also, veterans will be honored with a free beverage and dessert.
Any donations will go to “Homes for Our Troops.” Handicap accessible. For more information, call 508-222-1759.
The Original Congregational Church in downtown Wrentham is hosting its Christmas Forest Church Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20.
There will be a brunch, baked goods, crafts and sewing, plants, books, jewelry, gifts, Christmas decorations, local vendor tables, attic treasures, raffles and a silent auction.
Children are invited to the activity-filled Children’s Fair with Santa Claus.
Masks are required. For more information visit www.occhurch.net or call 508-384-3110.
The Christmas Bazaar at St Joseph’s Church, 391 High St., in Central Falls, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, .
The bazaar will be held in the Parish Center across the street from the church.
There will be Polish food and Polish and American pastry, knitted items, raffles and pictures with Santa.
The church will also be holding a children’s new toy and new coat drive at the 4 p.m. Saturday Masses on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, and the 7:30 and 11 a.m Sunday Masses Nov. 14 and 21.
Donations of new toys and new coats from infant to teen may be dropped off in the vestibule.
For more information, call 401-723-5427 or visit facebook.com/stjosephpolishchurchcf.
What is said to be the second oldest Christmas fair in Rhode Island is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Park Place Church at 71 Park Place, Pawtucket.
Christmas on the Hill features attic treasurers, a gift table, fudge, bake table, jewelry, holiday raffles, silent auction and snack table.
Immanuel Lutheran Church at 647 North Main St., will hold a community-wide open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of the church’s newly renovated education wing and view the sanctuary that is shaped like an upside-down ark.
There will be guided tours, displays of sacred creations, snacks and a fundraiser for the choir.
For more information, visit www.immanuellc.org.
