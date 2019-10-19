Roast pork on menu at Chartley church
NORTON — A roast pork supper is being held at 5 p.m., Saturday, at Chartley United Methodist Church at 78 South Worcester St. Tickets are $12. Call 508-285-6597 for more information.
KOC to host breakfast
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville Knights of Columbus Council No. 14027 will serve its next pancake and eggs breakfast Sunday in St. Martha’s parish hall after the 8 a.m. Mass only.
Those parishioners who attend the 10 a.m. Mass are invited to attend before Mass. All other attendees should arrive to be seated by 9:15.
A $5 donation ($10 per family) is suggested.
North churches to host rummage salesNORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church and First Baptist Church will be holding rummage sales
Central Congregational’s annual three-day Fall Rummage Sale will be held today in Fellowship Hall at 115 Commonwealth Ave. at the corner of Towne Street in Attleboro Falls. Times are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale features gently worn fall and winter women’s, men’s and children’s clothes, along with shoes, pocketbooks and accessories. There will also be a wide assortment of kitchen wares, toys, books, seasonal decorations, knick-knacks, and yard sale treasures.
The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. on the Baptist Common will hold its rummage sale indoors from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26.
Baked goods and luncheon will be available both days.
Besides clothing, also on sale are old magazines, framed art, books, a wedding dress, and household items. A $5 bag sale on selected items will take place Saturday.
Donations of clean, gently worn fall and winter clothes are appreciated as well as soft goods such as towels, curtains, etc. They may be dropped off at the church Sunday, Oct. 20 from noon to 2 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 21 and Tues., Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m.
For questions and assistance, call the church office at 508-699-2434.
Vote for the best chili in town at Seekonk church
SEEKONK — A chili cook off is taking place at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 at Seekonk Congregational Church.
Help choose the 2019 winners. There will be a dessert silent auction. Event donation is $5 per person.
The church is located at 600 Fall River Ave.
More info: email seekonkucc@gmail.com.
LGBTQ celebration at First Universalist in Franklin
FRANKLIN — First Universalist Society at 262 Chestnut St. is celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month with a series of events through the end of October. Visit https://fusf.org/community/ for more information.
Easton church museum opens
EASTON — The Holy Cross Family Ministries Museum of Family Prayer has opened at 518 Washington St. in North Easton. There is no admission charge.
Open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum offers families a unique, interactive experience of prayer using digital media.
