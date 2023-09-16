Attleboro church hosts fair and dinner Saturday
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is holding a fall festival and spaghetti dinner Saturday.
The festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a Halloween shop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
To RSVP for take-out dinner, call 508-226--1759 or email umc15.events@gmail.com.
Attleboro church plans special event Saturday at Capron Park
ATTLEBORO — Jesus Centered Church in the city is holding a Christian event Saturday at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park off County Street.
“Jesus, Let His Banner Be Raised” is scheduled for 11 a.m.
North Attleboro church supper set for Sept. 23
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is hosting a pot roast supper at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
The price is $15 for adults, and $7 for children 10 years old and under. $1 of each adult meal served will go to the “FOOD FORWARD” mission to help feed those in need in the area.
Reservations: Ed at 1-508-212-4774. Take-out orders accepted.