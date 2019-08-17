Learn about various faiths at Franklin Universalist Society
FRANKLIN — Come together to explore and discuss how Unitarian Universalists (UUs) take different pieces from an array of religions. UUs have the unique perspective of not having a set creed, which allows them to freely explore religious text and intentions without the constraints of dogma.
First Universalist Society in Franklin (FUSF) at 262 Chestnut St. is offering a Summer Intensive, kicking off Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m., and running through Aug. 29, with the times of 7 to 9 p.m. during the week. The five sessions will look at a series of books: “Finding Our UU Voice,” which covers humanism, Pagan and earth-centered religions, Christianity, Buddhism, and Judaism.
The “Finding Our UU Voice” series is available from InSpirit, the UUA bookstore (https://www.uuabookstore.org/). Participants are encouraged to read the series, but it is not a prerequisite.
Sign up or for more information, email publishwithconnie@gmail.com. Include name, email, and phone number.
Norton church to host yard/bake sale today
NORTON — Chartley United Methodist Church at 78 South Worcester St. is holding a yard sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Lunch will be stuffies and chowder.
More information, call 508-285-6597.
Lobster luncheon planned at North Attleboro church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Episcopal Church’s last lobster luncheon of the year is Friday, Aug. 23.
Besides lobster for $13, chicken salad also available for $7, including chips and homemade desert.
Order Tuesday, Aug. 20 for pickup Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church at 104 North Washington St.
Contact Joan at 508-695-9346 or email Joan at cjtinkham1@gmail.com
