Sunrise service planned in Norfolk
NORFOLK — A sunrise service is being held Easter Sunday by the Federated Church on Town Hill — the town common.
Bishop’s Easter Mass to be televisedFALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will celebrate the Fall River Diocesan Television Mass on Easter Sunday at a special time.
The Mass will expand to a full hour and will be aired from noon to 1 p.m. on WLNE-TV, Channel 6.
City church thrift shop accepting donations
ATTLEBORO — The Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is accepting donations of clean and gently used spring and summer clothing.
The thrift shop also accepts shoes, scarves, hats, handbags, linens (attach a note with size), small housewares, working small electrics, giftware, jewelry, and books. Not accepted are computers, televisions, medical supplies, sports equipment, children’s toys or stuffed animals. For a full list, go to www.murrayuuchurch.org.
Donations can be brought to the Thrift Shop during its open hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by emailing murraythiftshop@icloud.com to arrange another time.
Plainville to host church supper
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville UM Church at 16 East Bacon St. is hosting a to-go supper on Saturday, April 10.
Meal features homemade Swedish meatballs, party potatoes, cole slaw and dessert for $12.
Pick-up curbside in the church parking lot between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. April 10.
Must order on or before noon Thursday, April 8 by sending an email to plainvilleumc@verizon.net or by calling 508-699-7168.
Oldtown Church pet vaccination clinic
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church) will resume its pet vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10.
The location is in back of the church at 675 Old Post Road to the rear of the parking lot.
Pets will be received outside the building and returned afterwards.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes, and muzzles as necessary.
Call/text 508-212-4774 or email clavette_6@msn.com for information, fees and to make an appointment for vaccinations, heart-worm tests, or deworming.
Rhode Island residents and walk-ins are welcome.
Fall River Diocese names asst. superintendent
FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools Office has announced the appointment of a new assistant superintendent.
After a nationwide search, Vincent Mancuso will begin on a part-time basis in early April while he completes his academic responsibilities at Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick, R.I., where he has served as teacher, coach, and administrator for the past 26 years.
