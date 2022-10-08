FALL RIVER — Members of the Fall River Diocese are invited to join Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha in the annual Procession and Mass for Peace Monday.
Participants in the procession should meet by 5:30 p.m. in the area of St. Anne’s Shrine, across from Kennedy Park on South Main Street to march about 1/2 mile to St. Mary’s Cathedral. The procession will begin at 6 p.m.
At St. Mary’s, located at the corner of Second and Spring Streets, Bishop da Cunha will celebrate the Mass for Peace. The bishop will be homilist at the liturgy as well.
“I encourage our faithful to join us either in person or in prayerful solidarity,” Bishop da Cunha said. “We’ll gather this year as war continues to rage in Ukraine, as divisions impair our nation, and as too many bear scars from violence and injustice.
“Our procession and Mass are a response to the urgent appeal of the Blessed Mother in Fatima in October 1913 to pray for peace. That need clearly remains today.”
The Mass for Peace will be live streamed on the diocesan Facebook page at www.facebook/fallriverdiocese.
North church to hold rummage sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold an indoor rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15.
Saturday is Bag Day, $5 a bag, on selected items. For questions and assistance, call the church office at 508-699-2434.
North church offers programs
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Community Center of North Attleboro, located at Grace Episcopal Church in downtown North Attleboro, now offers education programs.
Current classes include Carpe Diem Yoga taught by certified yoga faith teacher Lisa Bouchard, SOS Your Photos where you can learn to save, organize and share photos and digitizing from old media including videos, slides and film reels, and an Artiste Art and Craft Studio offering art and craft projects for adults and children.
Class descriptions, schedules and registration can be found at https://www.communitycenterna.org/upcoming-events.