North Attleboro church holding supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Road, is hosting its next supper Saturday, May 20.
The turkey supper, both sit-down and take-out, will be served at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The menu includes home cooked turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash rolls, dessert and beverage.
The price is $15 for adults, $7 for children 10 years old and under. $1 of each adult meal will go to the Food Forward mission to help feed those in need in the area.
Reservations: Call/text Ed at 1-508-212-4774.
Rosary, crowning Saturday in Easton
EASTON — A Family Rosary and traditional May Crowning are being held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of Family Prayer, 518 Washington St. (Route 138), North Easton.
The event will include the Rosary, a procession, crowning ceremony, music and festivities. First communicants are invited to wear outfits for the procession.
Renters sought for church yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A yard sale and craft sale is being held on the lawn at Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
To rent space, call 508-699-7700, email centralucc@verizon.net, or stop by the church office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday.