Attleboro church take-out dinner
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., is offering a monthly take-out dinner of barbecue chicken Saturday, June 17, with meals ready at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $12, kids under 10 $6. Order at 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
North church holding annual supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is hosting its annual chicken supper Saturday, June 17. The chicken supper will be served between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on the South Lawn, with rain moving the event into the church vestry. The price is $15 for adults, $7 for children 10 years old and under. Reservations: Call/text Ed at 1-508-212-4774, or visit https://oldtownucc.org/supper-reservations. Take-out orders also offered.