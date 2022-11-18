Attleboro chapel giving clothes away Saturday
ATTLEBORO — Good News Bible Chapel at 235 West St. is having a free clothing giveaway at 9 a.m. Saturday. All are welcome to take however much they need.
Wrentham church holiday fair Saturday
WRENTHAM — Trinity Episcopal Church at 47 East St. (Route 140) will be hosting its annual holiday fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This year’s fair features a penny social/raffle with over 70 items, White Elephant gifts, collectibles, Christmas décor, jewelry, a book garage, crafts, baked-goods, and a café.
Some of the proceeds will help support the church’s outreach programs, which include donations of “busy bags” for children at Wrentham District Court, along with supporting “One Family,” a collaboration of Episcopal churches to provide food and friendship among the residents of the Attleboro area. Other assistance are providing Easter baskets as well as Christmas gifts for families in a shelter and those in need in Franklin.
For more information, contact the church office at 508-384-3958 or visit trinitywrentham.org.
Joint church service in Franklin Sunday
FRANKLIN — Several area churches are joining in the Franklin Interfaith Council’s annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Sunday at Franklin Federated Church, 171 Main St.
This year, the service features preacher Rev. Bev Waring, interim minister at First Universalist Society of Franklin, and live performance by the Interfaith Choir.
The collection will benefit the Interfaith Fuel Assistance Fund, administered by the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
North church fair next weekend
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. is holding its Festival of Trees and Grace Country Store from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
View the decorated trees — each with a unique theme. Country store has gifts and holiday refreshments, and there is a raffle.
Attleboro church collecting clothes
ATTLEBORO — Murray Thrift Shop at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., is accepting gently used and clean winter clothing for women and men.
Donations may include coats, jackets boot, scarves, tops, shirts, pants, skirts, dresses, shoes, gloves, and handbags. Also accepted are housewares, dish sets, Christmas decorations, small working electronics, bed linens (mark size) and kitchen linens.
To see a full list: www.murrayuuchurch.org and click on Thrift Shop. Donations may be dropped off during store open hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Or you may email murraythriftshop@icloud.com to arrange a different time.