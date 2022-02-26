Church celebrates Mardi Gras
NORWOOD — The First Congregational Church (UCC) that has parishioners from the Attleboro area is celebrating Mardi Gras Sunday.
For many years, the church has enjoyed a New Orleans Mardi Gras theme, and congregants are urged to wear Mardi Gras beads to the 10 a.m. service.
There is also a special service at 7 p.m. March 2 — Ash Wednesday. Rev. Michele Allan will also be offering ashes and prayers to congregants and community members from noon to 1 p.m. at 100 Winter St.