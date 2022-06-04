Attleboro church offers lobster lunch
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Friday, June 10, will be hosting another take-out lobster lunch.
The meals support the church and community outreach.
Adults $11.95. Order by noon Wednesday at 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Yard sale today in Wrentham
WRENTHAM -- Trinity Episcopal Church at 47 East St. (Route 140) in the center of town will be hosting an outdoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.
Items include: jewelry, books, household items, collectibles, toys, antiques, small furniture, and more.
Some of the proceeds from the sale will help support the church's outreach programs.
For more information, contact the church office at 508-384-3958 or visit trinitywrentham.org.
Cumberland church accepting clothing
CUMBERLAND -- Area residents can bring used clothing to Four Corners Community Chapel at 200 Angell Road.
The chapel is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a clothing drop-off shed.
St. Pauly Textile partners with a network of businesses and organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide. Four Corners also receives funding for donated clothing for community needs.
Episcopal Bishop visiting Franklin
FRANKLIN -- Rev. Gayle Harris, Suffragan Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, is scheduled to take part in the service at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 237 Pleasant St. at 10 a.m. Sunday, on the Feast of Pentecost.
Pentecost, 50 days after Easter, is the day Christians celebrate the gift of the Holy Spirit, and it’s often thought of as the birthday of the church.
Harris will celebrate the Eucharist and distribute communion, and will offer a children’s sermon. After the service, she will have an informal conversation with the congregation during a potluck lunch. All are welcome to attend.