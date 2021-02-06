Trinity Episcopal thanks Girl Scouts
WRENTHAM — Trinity Episcopal Church in Wrentham has issued a thank you to Girl Scout troops from Wrentham and Plainville Cadette Troop 1060, Senior Troop 789, and Senior/Ambassador Troop 4721 for “their generous spirit and strong backs when they raked leaves on Trinity’s grounds, this past fall.
“These Girl Scout troops have helped Trinity for many years and Trinity’s parishioners greatly appreciate their help,” Janet Levangie of Wrentham said.
Murray Thrift Shop has new hours
ATTLEBORO — The Murray Thrift Shop at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. has new hours.
The thrift shop is now open Saturdays with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop will no longer be open Thursdays.
The shop will accept donations Saturdays during open hours. To arrange to drop off donations at another time, email murraythriftshop@icloud.com.
Catholic School Week celebrated
FALL RIVER — Since 1974, Celebrate Catholic Schools Week has meant a week at the end of January full of activities, inter-school competitions, and dressdown days culminating with a weekly school Mass.
As with most things this year, Celebrate Catholic Schools Week this past week had a different look for the 20 Catholic schools of the Diocese of Fall River as they celebrated what makes their schools unique.
Every day of the week had a new theme.
— from celebrating with the parish, to celebrating students and teachers, to celebrating our nation, the diocese said.
“While the 2020-21 school year will be remembered as the year of masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer, it will also be recalled as the year of challenges for education in general,” diocese officials said.
For more information about scholarships from the Foundation to Advance Catholic Education, visit www.face-dfr.org.
