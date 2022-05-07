Church yard sale in Cumberland today
CUMBERLAND — The annual “Rite of Spring” yard and rummage sale returns from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 120 Nate Whipple Highway. Rain date is following Saturday.
Proceeds will support church’s mission and ministries.
Plainville church offering dinner
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is holding a to-go chicken supper on Saturday, May 14.
Pick up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot.
Cost is $12. Must RSVP by noon Thursday.
North church sale set for May 14
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a clearance sale indoors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14.
For more information, call the church at 508-699-2434.
Attleboro church collecting for fair
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church is collecting donations for its Spring Fair set for May 14 (rain date May 21).
Donations of gently used furniture, housewares, men’s and women’s clothing, potted annuals or perennials, and gently used garden/hand/and non-power tools are sought.
Donations may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 8 to 12; or 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12.