ATTLEBORO — Congregation Agudas Achim is hosting its annual Open House and Block Party from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The outdoor get-together will offer members and visitors a chance to relax, share food, play games, and enjoy live music. There will be children’s activities including chalk drawing and a craft. Visitors will have an opportunity to meet new synagogue leader Rabbi Talya Weisbard Shalem and learn more about Agudas Achim, its education and other programs and activities, prayer sessions and services including at a local farm. For more information, call 508-222-2243, or visit www.agudasma.org.
North church to hold yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold an indoor yard sale next weekend, and donations are being accepted this week.
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, when there will be a bag sale.
Donations may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday to Wednesday by appointment. Call church office at 508-699-2434. Clean household items in good condition are accepted, and electrical items must be in working order, but no computers or TVs. Save clothing and soft goods for October rummage sale.
Attleboro church offers takeout dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, will be hosting another takeout dinner.
The meals support the church and community outreach.
The meal is homemade meatballs with pasta, Italian bread, tossed salad and dessert. Adults $12. Kids under 10 $6.
Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to order.