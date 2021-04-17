Attleboro church has supper to go
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering a take-out dinner today at 5:30 p.m.
Choice of chicken Parmesan or eggplant Parmesan, pasta, tossed salad, dinner roll and homemade dessert. Cost is $12 per adult, $6 for kids 10 and under.
Proceeds benefit the church and its ministry and outreach.
Reservations: 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
North church sets pet vaccine clinic
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church) has resumed its monthly pet vaccination clinics, with the next clinic scheduled Saturday, April 24.
Dogs and cats can get vaccinated from 11 a.m. to noon at the church at 675 Old Post Road.
The entrance for the vaccination clinic is in back of the church, to the rear of the parking lot.
Pets will be received outside the building and returned afterwards.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes, with muzzles as necessary.
Call/text 508-212-4774 or email clavette_6@msn.com for more information, fees and to make an appointment for vaccinations, heart-worm tests, or deworming.
Rhode Island residents and walk-ins are welcome.
City thrift shop accepts donations
ATTLEBORO — The Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is accepting donations of clean and gently used spring and summer clothing.
The thrift shop also accepts shoes, scarves, hats, handbags, linens (attach a note with size), small housewares, working small electrics, giftware, jewelry, and books. Not accepted are computers, televisions, medical supplies, sports equipment, children’s toys or stuffed animals. For a full list of what is accepted, visit www.murrayuuchurch.org.
Donations can be brought to the Thrift Shop during its open hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or by emailing murraythiftshop@icloud.com to arrange another time.
