North church yard sale on for today
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church at 115 Commonwealth Ave. in Attleboro Falls is holding a yard and craft sale today.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
Plainville church to host dinner
PLAINVILLE — Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is offering a take-out supper from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.
The menu is pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, assorted cakes for dessert.
Cost $14. Order by noon Thursday at 508-695-9587 or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net.
North Attleboro church offers programs
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Community Center of North Attleboro at Grace Episcopal Church in downtown North Attleboro now offers education programs.
Current classes include “Carpe Diem Yoga” taught by certified yoga faith teacher Lisa Bouchard, “SOS Your Photos” where participants will learn to save, organize and share photos and digitizing from old media including videos, slides and film reels, and an “Artiste Art and Craft Studio” offering art and craft projects for adults and children.
Class descriptions, schedules and registration can be found at https://www.communitycenterna.org/upcoming-events.
Anyone interested in holding classes at the center, should contact Juliana Hart at president.communitycenterna@gmail.com or call 508-828-8495.