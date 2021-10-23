Rummage sale at North church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a rummage sale of mostly clothing, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Wrentham’s church holiday fair today
WRENTHAM — Trinity Episcopal Church at 47 East St., will be moving up its annual Christmas Fair by a couple of months and hosting “Trinity Christmas Treasures and More” from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the church.
This event will be a modified version of the Christmas Fair, which has been a staple of the community for over 155 years, and will be held both inside and outside to ensure safety precautions for attendees.
Outside of the church will be many tables of Christmas and other “Treasures,” as well as beautiful Christmas crafts. Inside, the always-popular penny social raffle. Frozen homemade lasagnas will be sold. inside while supplies last. Masks are required inside.
City church holds clothes giveaway
ATTLEBORO — The Good News Bible Chapel at 235 West St. will be having a free clothes giveaway at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Clean, slightly used, and new clothes of all types, male and female, boys and girls, toddlers and infants will be available.
The free clothing mission is on the last Saturday of every month, and donations are gratefully accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.