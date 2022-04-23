City thrift shop accepting clothes
ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is accepting donations of spring and summer women’s and men’s clothing that is clean and in good condition.
Also accepted are hats, scarves, shoes, handbags, jewelry, linens (mark size), housewares, small working electrics, gifts and collectibles, books, DVDs, cds and toys.
Drop off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays during shop hours. If you need to arrange another drop-off time, email murraythriftshop@icloud.com.
Foxboro church hosting recycle day
FOXBORO — Area residents are welcome to an Electronic and Appliance and Bicycle Recycle Day being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Saint Mark’s Church, 116 South St.
No charge for bikes, keyboards, car batteries, cables, wire and cellphones, but charges for other items.
Bikes can be picked up if needed. Call 508-277-7513.
Pawtucket church hosts May breakfast
PAWTUCKET — What is billed as the second oldest May breakfast in Rhode Island is taking place from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Park Place Congregational Church UCC, 71 Park Place.
Cost is $10, children 5-12 years $5, and 4 and under free.
There will also be May baskets, fudge and baked goods for sale.