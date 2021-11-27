A fun, chilly way to celebrate Hanukkah
FOXBORO — What better way to kick off the holiday season than a celebraion of Hanukkah, but while ice skating.
Area residents are invited to a special Hanukkah-kickoff at Patriot Place in Foxboro where there will be skating to Jewish music at the Winter Skate ice rink at Gillette Stadium from 7:10 to 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Dubbed Hanukkah On Ice, the event sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center in Mansfield is open to all and will involve a giant Menorah that will be lit on the rink. There will also be crafts and games, food and drink, and a raffle.
Admission to the event is $11 per child and $15 per adult if you prepay online and includes skate rentals. To RSVP and for more information call Chabad at 508-339-8767 or visit www.JewishMansfield.com/Chanukahonice.
Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, begins Sunday.
‘Gambling with Gelt’ at South Shore synagogue
CANTON — Temple Beth David at 1060 Randolph St. will host “Gambling with Gelt,” a casino night for adults from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Hanukkah evening reimagines favorite casino games with dreidels and Gelt. Gelt is the Yiddish term for chocolate coins traditionally shared during Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, which begins Sunday, Nov. 28.
The cost is $15 at the door, or $18 with in-house babysitting. Admission includes some gelt, dreidel and two drink tickets along with snacks.
Masks and proof of vaccination are required. RSVP to youngadult@templebethdavid.com or visit the Facebook event via @TBDSouthShore.
Festival of Trees today at North’s Grace Church
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. is hosting their Festival of Trees and Christmas Country Store from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
There will be decorated trees to view and raffle tickets to win one. Masks are required.
Murray Church thrift shop accepting items to sell
ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Thrift Shop at 505 North Main St. is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and is accepting donations of gently used and clean fall and winter men’s and women’s clothing.
The shop also accepts shoes, boots, belts, jewelry, small housewares, dish sets, glassware, giftware, books, DVDs, CDs, small furniture, and working electrical appliances.
If you are unable to drop off donations Saturdays, email murraythiftshop@icloud.com to arrange a another time.
