City church offers take-out dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering its next monthly take-out dinner Saturday.
The menu is BBQ chicken; salads: potato salad, pasta salad, tossed salad; and homemade dessert. Adults $12, kids under 10 $6. All meals ready to go by 5:30 p.m.
Email cumc15.events@gmail.com or call 508-222-1759 to reserve your order.
North church offers pickup lunch
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon Friday, June 25. Orders must be in by Tuesday. Lobster is $15 and chicken salad is $13. Make reservations with C. Joan Tinkham at 508-695-9346 or email cjtinkham1@gmail.com.
Pickup time is between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
