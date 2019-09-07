Take a tour of St. Gregory’s Church in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — St. Gregory’s Church is holding an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday
There will be tours and food as well as children’s activities.
The Greek Orthodox church, located at 1007 West St., pulls its congregation from about 35 towns and cities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Synagogue holding open house and party
ATTLEBORO — Congregation Agudas Achim is hosting an open house and block party from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday.
This late-summer get-together will offer members and visitors a chance to share food, play games, and enjoy live music. Visitors will have an opportunity to meet Rabbi Leora Abelson and learn about programs and classes.
Congregation Agudas Achim attracts members from southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island and is affiliated with the Reconstructionist movement.
Synagogue membership and enrollment in Hebrew School are ongoing. For more information, contact the synagogue at office@agudasma.org or 508-222-2243, or visit www.agudasma.org.
Italian Culture festival set for Sept. 14
ATTLEBORO — The Padre Pio Prayer Group of LaSalette Shrine is hosting the second annual Italian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.
The festival will honor the Italian culture and life of Padre Pio.
The event kicks off with a two-hour dance party featuring classic Italian songs and American songs from the 1950s to the present with DJ Magic Mark. There will be Tarantella dance lessons and contest with prizes.
Pompilio Petrillo, author of the book, “How Padre Pio Entered My Life,” will reprise his stories of his life and friendship with Padre Pio. There will be shrine and International Creche Museum tours, a concert honoring Padre Pio and the day ends with a Mass and dinner featuring food from the different regions of Italy.
The shrine is located at 947 Park St.
North church to hold yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church on the Baptist Common between North Washington and Park streets will hold an indoor yard sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and again on Saturday, Sept. 14.
A pulled pork luncheon and bakery will be available both days. Sale will include professionally framed art work. A $5 bag sale on selected items will also take place Saturday.
Donations may be dropped off from noon to 2 p.m., Sept. 8 and Tuesday, Sept. 10. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Clean household items in good condition are needed. Electrical items must be in working order, but computers and televisions are not accepted. Save clothing and soft goods for the Rummage Sale scheduled for Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.
For questions and assistance, call the church office at 508-699-2434.
Franklin church offers ‘art & soul’ program
FRANKLIN — The First Universalist Society in Franklin at 262 Chestnut St. will again offer its Art & Soul sessions that explore the soul through the medium of art, including writing, drawing, painting, sewing (embroidery), crochet/knitting, and other art forms.
The sessions run from noon to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12 and will continue Thursdays into June 2020. Commitment to the 10 months is not required.
The class is open to the community. Contact Connie Dunn at publishwithconnie@gmail.com or 508-446-1711to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.