North church accepting donations for yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25. Also Saturday will be Bag Day on selected items.
Donations -- clean household items but not clothes, TVs or computers may be dropped off at the church Saturday, Sept.18, and from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.
For questions and assistance, leave a message at the church office at 508-699-2434.
Plainville church needs iems for yard sale
PLAINVILLE -- The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is holding a fall yard sale/baked good sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.
Drop off donations at the church from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, or between noon and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
No large furniture, computers/printers, TV’s or clothing.
City church offering lobster lunch
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sandord St., is offering a lobster lunch Friday, Sept. 24, with choice of pickup between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Cost is $11.95. Order by noon Wednesday at 508-222-1759 and leave a message, or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Group orders can be delivered to businesses, schools, and professional offices until 12:30 p.m. Friday.
North church plans yard sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A yard and craft sale is being held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave.
More than a dozen vendors will be selling yard sale items, handmade crafts, toys, jewelry and food.
City church offers take-out meal
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering a BBQ chicken dinner take-out meal Saturday.
Tickets are $12 adult and $6 kids 10 and under. All proceeds support church and its ministry and outreach. Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to order. All meals are ready to go by 5:30 p.m.
