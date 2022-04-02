Jehovah Witnesses return to in-person sessions
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Kingdom Hall at 88 Commonwealth Ave. will be opening their doors this weekend to the public.
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings.
A lecture is scheduled for April 10, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Also, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held April 15. No collections are ever taken.
North church to host rummage sale; donations sought
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a rummage sale indoors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 8, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, when a bag can be filled for $5.
Besides clothing, on sale will be shoes, pocketbooks, jewelry, bedding, curtains, golf course tapestry, beds, couches, bureaus, armoires, other furniture, mirrors, lamps, pictures, books, CDs, household and holiday items.
Donations of clean, gently worn spring and summer clothes as well as soft goods such as towels, etc. may be dropped off at the church Monday and Tuesday. For questions and assistance, call the church office at 508-699-2434.
Swedish meatballs on menu at Plainville church
PLAINVILLE — The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is offering a Swedish meatball supper to-go Saturday, April 9. Pickup is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. drive-thru style in the church parking lot.Cost $12, cash or check. Order by noon Thursday at 508-695-9587 or email plainvlleumc@verizon.net.
Food n’ Friends: Free Meals-to-Go
The Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative continues to help the community by offering Free Meals-to-Go at two sites in Attleboro and in surrounding communities of Foxboro, Mansfield, and North Attleboro. All are welcome, and no ID is required. COVID-19 safety precautions are also in place. Call 508-222-2933 or visit https://attleboroareainterfaithcollaborative.org/hunger/ for hours and site information.