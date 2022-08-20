North Attleboro church plans luncheon
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church at 104 North Washington St. is offering a lobster roll or chicken salad sandwich luncheon Friday, Aug. 26.
Each luncheon includes chips and desert. Lobster is $18 and chicken salad is $13, cash. Pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Place order by Thursday at www.gracechurchna.org or call 508-369-2464
Celebrate Greek culture in RI
PAWTUCKET — The 95th Annual Greek Festival is taking place this weekend at Assumption Greek Church, 97 Walcott St. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Held indoors and out, the festival offers traditional Greek food, drinks, music, dance, baking demonstrations and art/jewelry/gift vendors. Free admission and free parking with shuttle service across from Pawtucket City Hall.